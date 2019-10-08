Inter-Korean Soccer Match in Pyongyang Also Off Limits to Foreign Tourists

Photo : YONHAP News

A 2022 World Cup qualifying match taking place Tuesday in the North Korean capital between the two Koreas will not be broadcast live in the South, while foreign tourists in Pyongyang will also not be allowed to watch the game in the stadium.Young Pioneer Tours, a China-based travel agency specializing in North Korea travel, told the Yonhap news agency on Monday that the program to the North is not cancelled and that ten tourists are currently on the tour.The agency added that the itinerary for watching the inter-Korean soccer game will not take place but did not explain why. It noted the tourists will watch a mass gymnastics performance instead.Since July, the travel firm has promoted a package tour to Pyongyang that included a ticket to the World Cup qualifying match on October 15th between the two Koreas.The three-day tour had a price tag of 475 euros or about 620-thousand South Korean won.Other travel websites have also now deleted similar North Korea travel packages they were selling that included the soccer game.According to Seoul's Unification Ministry, North Korea's football governing body had said that sending South Korean media crew to Pyongyang to cover the match was an issue outside its authority and that it should be discussed among the two governments.The South Korean government did reach out to the North, but has yet to receive a response.