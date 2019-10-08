S. Korea Raises Concern on Fukushima Water Discharge at WHO Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Health and Welfare Ministry has expressed concern at a global meeting over Japan's possible plan to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear disaster site into the ocean.The ministry attended the 70th session of the World Health Organization's Regional Committee of the Western Pacific held last week and conveyed Seoul's concern to Japanese representatives.Korea called for heightened awareness regarding the issue of the potential disposal of the contaminated water.Seoul's chief delegate to the regional meeting said that discharging the tainted water into the sea can have serious ramifications on the marine environment and the health of people in the Western Pacific.The official also asked for transparent information sharing.Japan reiterated its stance that it has yet to make a decision on how to dispose of the water and added that the issue of radiation needs to be further discussed with the International Atomic Energy Agency.It also vowed to abide by global regulations including those from the International Commission on Radiological Protection.