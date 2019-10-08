Rival Parties Agree to Discuss Fast-Track Reform Bills from Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s rival parties have agreed to launch long-delayed parliamentary discussions on disputed reform bills, including those related to the judiciary and prosecution.The agreement was reached Monday among the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.The three negotiation blocs will sit down Wednesday to first discuss fast-track bills aimed at establishing a new state anti-corruption investigator and rebalancing power between the prosecution and police.A total of six lawmakers, two from each party, including the floor leaders, will take part in the negotiations.Similar discussion will also focus on fast-track bills on political reform, including those aimed at revising election rules.