S. Korea to Hunt Wild Boars Near Inter-Korean Border to Counter Swine Fever

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The Paju city government plans to mobilize licensed hunters this week to capture wild boars within the civilian control line(CCL) near the inter-Korean border in an effort to contain the spread of African swine fever(ASF).The municipal government said on Monday that the Army’s first infantry division will join the 48-hour boar hunting operation set to launch on Tuesday.To ensure safety, civilian access to farming facilities within the CCL will be prohibited during the two-day period.The move comes after traces of ASF was detected in several dead boars within the CCL amid mounting suspicions the animal virus arrived via North Korea.