Former Justice Minister May Return to SNU

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk may return to Seoul National University(SNU) as a law professor following his abrupt resignation from the Moon Jae-in administration.According to the Public Educational Personnel Act, SNU professors can take a temporary leave of absence if appointed to public posts and may return to the university after concluding their appointment.Professors must report to the university and file for reinstatement within 30 days of finishing their public service.A SNU official said Monday that when the application is filed, the relevant college and the university headquarters take administrative steps to approve it, adding such applications have never been rejected so far.The official said Cho has yet to express his intent to return to the university's School of Law.Amid a widening investigation into his family, Cho resigned on Monday after 35 days as justice minister.