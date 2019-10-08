Top Military Officials of N. Korea, China Hold Talks in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media said that top North Korean and Chinese military officials held talks in Pyongyang on Monday and reaffirmed the importance of bilateral relations.According to the Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, Kim Su-gil, director of the General Political Bureau of the North's army, met with Miao Hua, director of the political affairs department of China's Central Military Commission, in Pyongyang.In the meeting, Kim reportedly said that friendly relations between the two nations are developing thanks to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping and that defending their friendly ties is a "noble duty" of the armies of the two countries.In response, Hua reportedly said their relations "sealed in blood" are a "valuable wealth common to the peoples of the two countries." He added he was pleased to visit North Korea as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.Hua's trip follows Kim's visit to Beijing in August when he met top Chinese military officials and senior party members to discuss bilateral cooperation.