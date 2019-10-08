LG Display Fully Replaces Japanese HF with Locally-produced HF

Photo : KBS News

LG Display says it has fully replaced liquid hydrogen fluoride(HF) used in its display and panel factories with domestically-produced high-purity HF.A company official said Monday that the application came recently for all HF used in etching and processing efforts.LG Display had previously used Japanese liquid HF in its production lines for OLED and LCD panels.LG began to substitute Japanese HF with South Korean inputs after Tokyo imposed in July tighter regulations on exports to Seoul of high-purity HF and two other materials crucial for the production of displays and semiconductors.The complete replacement of Japanese HF comes about a month after LG first began to apply domestically-produced materials in its factories.Meanwhile, South Korean semiconductor manufacturers are said to remain reliant on Japanese imports as they use HF in gas rather than liquid form.