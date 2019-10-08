Economy
KOSPI Inches up Tuesday 0.04%
Write: 2019-10-15 16:00:04 / Update: 2019-10-15 16:22:38
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched up on Tuesday, gaining point-77 point, or point-04 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-68-point-17.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-34 points, or point-83 percent, to close at 646-point-80.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-185-point-two won.
Editor's Pick
Korea24 Interview
2019-10-08
K-POP News
2019-10-08
Issues
2019-10-10