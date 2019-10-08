Economy KOSPI Inches up Tuesday 0.04%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) inched up on Tuesday, gaining point-77 point, or point-04 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-68-point-17.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-34 points, or point-83 percent, to close at 646-point-80.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-185-point-two won.