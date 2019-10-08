S. Korea, US Set to Hold 2nd Round of Defense Cost Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are expected to hold a second round of talks on defense cost-sharing some time next week.The two sides are known to be finalizing a date for the second meeting to discuss the Special Measures Agreement to determine how much Seoul should pay for stationing U.S. troops in the country.The two-day talks will likely take place in Hawaii, following the first round in Seoul last month.South Korea will have a new chief delegate, Jeong Eun-bo, leading the negotiations next week, while the U.S. side will be led by James DeHart of the State Department.The two sides are believed to be relatively far apart in their stances as they aim to strike a deal by year's end.Washington wants Seoul to considerably raise its contribution for the upkeep of U.S. troops, while South Korea argues its share should be a reasonable and fair amount.