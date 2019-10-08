Russian Ambassador to North Says Moscow, Beijing Should Participate in Post-Nuclear Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Moscow’s diplomatic envoy in Pyongyang asserts that any conclusion to ongoing nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea should be followed by a multilateral dialogue involving other regional players such as Russia and China.The Russian ambassador to the North, Alexander Matzegora, made the assertion in an interview with Russian news agency TASS published on Sunday.Matzegora said although the current bilateral talks between Washington and Pyongyang is a natural and logical process to solve the nuclear issue, participation in related discussions should be expanded, noting that Korean Peninsula issues are just part of the broader task of regional peace and security in Northeast Asia.He said that matters such as the U.S. military presence in South Korea, moves to concentrate U.S.-led alliances in the region, South Korea-U.S. joint military exercises and South Korea's import of advanced weaponry are issues that seriously affect the interests of not only the North but also of Russia and China.