Main Opposition Party to Hold Rally over Moon Gov't Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) plans to hold a rally this weekend to protest the Moon Jae-in government’s policies.According to the LKP's secretary-general, Park Maeng-woo, on Tuesday, members and followers of the conservative party will gather at Gwanghwamun in central Seoul on Saturday afternoon to raise their voice over what the party calls the government's failed policies, including on the economy, diplomacy and national security.He said the party will point out specific problems through speeches by experts from the private sector and call for paradigm shifts in the government’s drives.Initially, the LKP planned to hold rallies every Saturday to call for Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s resignation, but altered their plan after Cho stepped down on Monday.