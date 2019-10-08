Captain Involved in Deadly Hungarian Boat Sinking Referred to Prosecution

Photo : KBS News

Hungarian police have referred for indictment the captain of a river cruise ship that collided with a smaller vessel on the Danube River in May, killing dozens of South Koreans.Wrapping up a roughly four-month-long probe into the accident, authorities referred Yuriy C., the captain of the "Viking Sygin," to the prosecution, recommending indictment for negligence and other charges.He is accused of causing the losses of dozens of lives and not taking appropriate steps to rescue the passengers. According to Hungarian police, Yuriy C. could face up to 13 years in prison if convicted.The "Hableany," a sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members, capsized and sank in the Danube River in Budapest on May 29 after colliding with the Viking Sygin.The accident killed 25 of the South Koreans and the two Hungarians, while one South Korean remains missing. The remaining passengers were rescued.