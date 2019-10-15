S. Korea Held to 0-0 Draw by N. Korea in World Cup Qualifier in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea drew 0-0 on Tuesday evening in their 2022 World Cup qualifying match in Pyongyang.The rare inter-Korean duel came in the second regional qualifying round for the Qatar World Cup and was played in front of no spectators at Kim Il-sung Stadium.Pyongyang did not respond to Seoul's repeated calls to allow South Korean spectators and media outlets into the country to attend. The match was not broadcast live in South Korea either.With the draw, the South leapfrogs the North to lead Group H with seven points, while the North drops to second on goal difference.Tuesday's game marked the first World Cup qualifier between the two Koreas to be played in Pyongyang and the first inter-Korean soccer match in the North Korean capital since 1990.The football face-off comes in the wake of a near impasse in inter-Korean exchanges, largely due to a lack of progress toward sustained denuclearization dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.The South Korean squad will return to Seoul on Thursday morning via Beijing. Their next opponent in World Cup qualifying is Lebanon on November 14th.