Seoul Subway Workers Launch 3-Day General Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized Seoul Metro workers that operate subway lines one through eight launched a three-day general strike on Wednesday after negotiations with management fell through the previous day.The union is seeking an increase in the number of safety-related workers, the abolition of a wage-peak system and the implementation of a new shift system.However, management refused to accept the demands, saying the Interior Ministry and the Seoul city government hold the authority to decide such matters.In anticipation of the strike, city officials and management mobilized substitute workers to keep train operations at normal levels during the morning rush hour.The city plans to minimize rider inconvenience by keeping train operations at 75 percent of normal capacity during the day. It will also increase operations of intra-city buses and subway trains operated by the Korea Railroad Corporation.