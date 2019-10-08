Seoul Metro Labor, Management Resume Negotiations amidst Union Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor union and the management of Seoul Metro that operate subway lines one through eight agreed to resume negotiations on Wednesday hours after the union began a three-day strike.The labor union said on Wednesday that the negotiations are set to resume at around 8 a.m. as management relayed changes in its position on the union's demands.The union, however, said that the strike will continue until a final agreement is reached in negotiations.The two sides held negotiations at 3 p.m. on Tuesday but the union declared a breakdown in the talks around 10 p.m.The labor union said earlier the walkout will begin at 6:30 a.m. Management and Seoul city, meanwhile, have deployed substitute workers to ensure normal operations during the Wednesday morning rush hour.