Six Wild Boars Loose in Seoul amid ASF Concerns

Photo : KBS News

Six wild boars were spotted in eastern Seoul on Tuesday amid rising concerns that the animals are a vector for African swine fever(ASF).A city squad in charge of preventing the presence of wild boars said they tried and failed to catch the animals for eight hours, beginning at 8 p.m.The six hogs were first spotted around 6 p.m. near a hospital in the Gangdong district in Seoul, with two of them found at an apartment complex in the Songpa area at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.The squad and police tried to capture the two boars, but one of them ran towards Olympic Park and the other to a narrow underground area.An official from the squad said that the team will return to the underground area on Wednesday with proper equipment after consulting with the Songpa district office.Meanwhile, a wild boar was found dead Tuesday night at an underpass in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. Police suspect it was struck by a vehicle.Quarantine authorities plan to test the boar for ASF.