Defense Ministry Vows Removal of Landmines by 2021

Photo : KBS News

The Defense Ministry has pledged to mobilize more personnel and equipment to complete the removal of landmines across the country by 2021.The announcement on Wednesday follows a KBS news report that showed there are still some three thousand landmines spread across publicly accessible areas in South Korea, such as hiking trails.A ministry press release said the initiative is aimed at ensuring public safety and would come three years ahead of schedule.Between the 1960s and 80s, the military buried about 53-thousand M14 anti-personnel mines around 37 military bases across the country to protect those strategic facilities.Geographic changes and natural disasters over the past 30 years, such as typhoons and landslides, are expected to have caused displacement of some of the mines.