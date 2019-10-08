Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.71%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 14-point-66 points, or point-71 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-82-point-83.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-16 points, or point-80 percent, to close at 651-point-96 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-187-point-eight won.