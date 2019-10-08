Pres. Office Likely to Nominate New Justice Minister Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office plans to name a nominee for the vacant Justice Minister post in the near future.Noting the vacuum left by the resignation of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, an official at the presidential office told KBS by phone on Wednesday that a swift announcement will likely be made through recommendation and verification.This raises speculation that the top office will choose Cho’s replacement in a stand-alone announcement rather than through a mid-size Cabinet reshuffle as some expected, although the official cautioned that the presidential office’s formal stance may not be the same.After Cho stepped down on Tuesday, speculation was raised that the government will replace other Cabinet members as well, including Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae, and Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee.