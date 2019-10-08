Menu Content

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Criticizes Planned Joint Military Exercise by US, S. Korea

Write: 2019-10-16 18:43:06Update: 2019-10-16 19:30:24

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has criticized the U.S. and South Korea over their plan to carry out a joint military exercise this year. 

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday took issue with U.S. Marine Corps Commander David H. Burger’s remarks at a recent seminar that South Korean and American marines have conducted joint drills and will do so again in the fall.

Calling the planned joint exercises a war practice, the KCNA argued that it is absurd to discuss peace in such a situation and warned Washington and Seoul to act prudently.
