S. Korean Forensic Psychologist Named among BBC's 100 Women of 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean criminal profiler has been included in the BBC's list of the 100 most influential and inspirational women of the year.The British broadcaster on Wednesday unveiled its "100 Women 2019" list, and Lee Soo-jung, a forensic psychology professor at Kyonggi University in Seoul, was included.The BBC said that Lee has worked on numerous high-profile murder cases in South Korea and has challenged the legal system, helping introduce an anti-stalking bill.Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg also made the list, along with Malaysian transgender activist Nisha Ayub, Japanese sumo wrestler Hiyori Kon and Indian human rights activist Parveena Ahanger.