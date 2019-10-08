Prosecutor General Vows to Pursue Prosecution Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has pledged to actively pursue prosecutorial reform by upholding the people’s wishes.Yoon made the vow during a parliamentary audit of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday.Yoon said he and the entire prosecution are well aware that calls for the prosecution to make changes are stronger than ever. He vowed to uphold the people’s wishes and parliament’s decision as well as to actively implement reform measures that the prosecution can pursue on its own.He said he would closely and humbly heed the advice presented by members of the parliamentary judiciary committee in a bid to create a prosecution that is desired by and one with the people.Yoon apparently made the remarks to douse concerns that efforts to revamp the prosecution may lose momentum after former Justice Minister Cho Kuk stepped down earlier this week.The prosecution has been rolling out a series of measures to revamp itself since early this month, including reducing the number of its special investigative units and abolishing the practice of public summoning.