Supreme Court Upholds Suspended Sentence for Lotte Group Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin to two and half years in prison, suspended for four years, for bribery and other irregularities.Shin was indicted for providing seven billion won to two foundations controlled by former President Park Geun-hye’s close confidante, Choi Soon-sil, in return for favors to win a duty free license.Shin was also indicted on the charge of dereliction of duty for bringing about major losses to the company after leasing out Lotte Cinema’s concession stand management rights to Lotte subsidiaries owned by his family members at unfavorable terms.Shin was also charged with embezzlement after he paid wages to his elder brother and former Lotte Holdings Vice Chairman Shin Dong-joo and to Seo Mi-kyung, the common-law wife of Lotte Group founder Shin Kyuk-ho, and her daughter, none of whom carry out any duties in Lotte Group.