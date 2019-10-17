Chief Prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl Promises Bold Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Chief prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl briefed lawmakers about his plans to reform his organization. Standing before the National Assembly's annual inspection of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, Yoon pledged to uphold the public’s demand for change.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl reaffirmed that he does not oppose the government's push for reform.Yoon on Thursday attended a parliamentary audit of the prosecution and promised to overhaul his organization.[Sound bite: Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Korean)]"Members of the prosecution, including myself, are well aware that calls for change are louder than ever. I will boldly carry out reform plans that the prosecution can pursue on its own while faithfully observing the will of the people for the prosecutorial reform and the decisions of their representative body, the National Assembly."The hearing took place in the wake of Justice Minister Cho Kuk's resignation amid the prosecution's unsparing probe into Cho and his family.During the audit, Yoon made it clear that the prosecution's probe of the former minister will continue unabated.[Sound bite: Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Korean)]"We carry out investigations according to law and principle.""The investigative team and I are all public officials of the Republic of Korea. We will fulfill our duties as public officials."The probe has been criticized for being excessive, with some accusing the chief prosecutor of using investigative power to defend his agency against Cho's reform drive.The South Korean prosecution has long been blamed for monopolizing law enforcement authority and wielding it for the ruling power of the day, often at the sacrifice of human rights.A previous attempt to reform the powerful prosecution failed during the Roh Moo-hyun administration, under which President Moon Jae-in served as civil affairs secretary in 2003 and chief of staff in 2007.President Moon last month instructed Yoon to come up with voluntary reform measures for the prosecution. Yoon announced a series of reform plans, including scaling down the scope of "special divisions," which have been notorious for what some allege to be politically motivated investigations.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.