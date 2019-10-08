Trump: 'Rich Countries' Should Pay Full Cost of US Troop Deployments

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his intent to bring American soldiers back from overseas, adding "rich countries" will have to pay the full cost of U.S. troop deployment.At a press conference following a summit with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the White House on Wednesday, Trump responded to questions regarding his recent decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.Trump said he campaigned on bringing the soldiers back home, adding it's "so foolish" how many countries U.S. troops are currently stationed in.Referring to the deployment of some two-thousand U.S. soldiers to Saudi Arabia following a recent drone attack on Saudi oil facilities, the U.S. president said Riyadh agreed to pay the full cost of the deployment and more.The president then said rich countries should cover the full cost for receiving such protection from the U.S.Although Trump didn't specifically mention South Korea, the U.S. is expected to relay a similar position during the allies' second round of defense cost-sharing negotiations in Hawaii next week.Under the current one-year Special Measures Agreement set to expire on December 31, Seoul agreed to pay one-point-04 trillion won this year, an increase of eight-point-two percent from 960 billion won last year.