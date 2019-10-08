Chief Prosecutor: Will Reconsider Suit Against Weekly if It Apologizes

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl said Thursday that he will consider dropping a lawsuit against a local weekly if it apologizes for a report it issued about him last week.Yoon made the remark during a National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee inspection of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office when ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Keum Tae-sup mentioned the report.Last Friday, Hankyoreh 21 reported that the top prosecutor was invited to and entertained at a luxurious countryside villa owned by jailed contractor Yoon Jung-cheon, but that the prosecution did not investigate such allegations.While saying the weekly’s story was wrong, Keum said he believes there is no need for Yoon to file suit against the paper.In response, Yoon said that he had never filed a suit before but that he did so in this case because Hankyoreh 21 had published the story about him without any verification process.Yoon said he will reconsider the suit if the weekly reveals how it covered the story and apologizes for defaming him.