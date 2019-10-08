Seoul Expresses Regret over Tribute at Controversial Yasukuni Shrine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea expressed regret that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukini Shrine, a place that honors Japan's war dead including Class-A war criminals.The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it is deeply regretful that leaders of Japan's government and legislature sent offerings and paid respects at the shrine, describing the site as a glorification of Japan's history of war of aggression.It added that Japanese leaders will only gain the trust of neighboring countries and the international community and contribute to the forward-looking development in Seoul-Tokyo ties if they actively reflect on history.Japan's Kyodo News reported that Abe sent a masakaki tree to Yasukuni on Thursday, the first day of the annual autumn festival of the shrine.Seiichi Eto, the minister in charge of Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs, visited the shrine, becoming the first member of Japan's Cabinet to do so in more than two years.