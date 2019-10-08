Economy
KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.23%
Write: 2019-10-17 15:45:13 / Update: 2019-10-17 15:45:24
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost four-point-89 points, or point-23 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-77-point-94.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing two-point-67 points, or point-41 percent, to close at 649-point-29 points.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-187 won.
