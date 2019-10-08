126 Wild Boars Captured, Killed by S. Korean Military-Civilian Operation

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint operation by the South Korean military and civilian hunters to hunt down wild boars with guns and traps to prevent the possible spread of African swine fever(ASF) ended on Thursday with 126 wild boars captured and killed.Defense Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said the ministry will assess the safety and effectiveness of the 48-hour trial operation in areas bordering North Korea before deciding whether to fully enforce it.The move came after several wild boars found dead in the border region tested positive for ASF, widening suspicion that wild boars from the North may be responsible for the spread of the deadly animal disease in South Korea.In May, North Korea reported an ASF outbreak to the World Organization for Animal Health.Choi reaffirmed the ministry's previous position that there have been no cases where wild boars crossed the border into the South through fences inside the demilitarized zone.South Korea's National Institute of Environmental Research on Thursday confirmed two additional wild boars found dead along the border a day before tested positive for the virus, raising the total number to nine.