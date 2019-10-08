IOC Chief Promises to Double Check Tokyo Olympics Radiation Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

The President of the International Olympic Committee(IOC) Thomas Bach said he is well aware of the radiation-related safety concerns ahead of next year's Tokyo Olympics and promised to carry out inspections.Lee Kee-heung, the president of South Korea's Korean Sport and Olympic Committee, said he met with the IOC chief on Wednesday and extensively discussed related issues.Lee is visiting Doha, the capital of Qatar, to attend the World Beach Games as well as the general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees.During the talks, Lee conveyed Seoul's concern over the safety of food ingredients from the Fukushima area that may be supplied during the Olympics and the use of a colonial flag inside stadiums during the games.Bach said he has a sufficient understanding of the concerns.The issue of radiation was also brought up during the conversation related to reports of Typhoon Hagibis, which recently hit Japan, sweeping away bags full of radioactive waste from Fukushima.