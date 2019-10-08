Chief Prosecutor: Difficult to Forcibly Summon Lawmakers in Fast-track Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief prosecutor says it is difficult to forcibly summon lawmakers who failed to show up for questioning in the ongoing investigation into the April parliamentary scuffle over the fast-tracking of reform bills.In a National Assembly inquiry on Thursday, Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl was questioned on this issue by ruling Democratic Party Representative Pyo Chang-won.Yoon said it isn't easy to forcibly call in legislators for questioning while the Assembly is in session.Pyo then asked Yoon whether he can pledge to carry out a fair probe even if the person involved is a minister, ministerial candidate, parliament committee chairman or committee member, to which Yoon said "absolutely."Another lawmaker of the ruling party Rhee Cheol-hee also asked the prosecution about whether the so-called fast-track investigation was being conducted in an impartial and swift manner.A senior official in charge of the investigation said they were doing their best.Complaints were filed against some main opposition Liberty Korea Party members over the April incident but they have so far refused to comply with summons for questioning.