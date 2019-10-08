Japan Likely Stepping up Promotion of Imperial Flag

Photo : KBS News

Japan is moving to increase efforts to justify the use of a controversial imperial flag during the Tokyo Olympics despite South Korea's demand to ban its use as a cheering tool during the Summer Games.According to Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Wednesday the ministry will review adding a Korean language version for a reference material on the Rising Sun Flag posted on its website.Minister Motegi said he does not believe the flag constitutes political propaganda and reiterated Tokyo's stance to allow bringing them into stadiums during the Olympics.The ministry earlier this month created a page on its website in Japanese and English, explaining that the flag has been widely used for a long period and rejected claims that it symbolizes the country's militarist past.The world soccer governing body FIFA currently bans the flag's use for cheering but the International Olympic Committee has yet to convey a clear stance on the matter.