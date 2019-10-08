N. Korean Vice Minister in China to Attend Defense Forum

Photo : YONHAP News

A high-ranking North Korean official is in Beijing to attend an annual international defense forum hosted by China’s defense ministry.Kim Hyong-ryong, the North’s vice defense minister, arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport on an Air Koryo flight on Thursday morning. It's known he will attend the Beijing Xiangshan Forum for the second year in a row.During the three-day forum to be held in the Chinese capital through Tuesday of next week, the North Korean minister is also expected to meet with China’s military leaders and discuss military cooperation between the allies as they mark the 70th anniversary of bilateral ties.South Korea is also reportedly sending a delegation to the forum, raising the possibility of some inter-Korean contact during the event.