Inter-Korea

N. Korea Stresses Self-Sufficiency in Coping with Food Shortage

Write: 2019-10-17 17:33:34Update: 2019-10-17 18:04:12

Photo : KBS News

North Korean state media has stressed that self-sufficiency is the only way to solve the country's food supply issues.

The Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in an editorial on Thursday that accepting aid from others can't be a solution.

It said the North is working to continuously increase food production.

The commentary comes as South Korea seeks to provide humanitarian food aid to North Korea. Seoul pledged 50-thousand tons of rice through the World Food Programme in June and held talks with Pyongyang but North Korea refused the assistance.
