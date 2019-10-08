N. Korea Stresses Self-Sufficiency in Coping with Food Shortage

Photo : KBS News

North Korean state media has stressed that self-sufficiency is the only way to solve the country's food supply issues.The Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in an editorial on Thursday that accepting aid from others can't be a solution.It said the North is working to continuously increase food production.The commentary comes as South Korea seeks to provide humanitarian food aid to North Korea. Seoul pledged 50-thousand tons of rice through the World Food Programme in June and held talks with Pyongyang but North Korea refused the assistance.