S. Korea Considers Cooperation with N. Korea on Swine Fever via International Organizations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is considering seeking help from international organizations to draw inter-Korean cooperation on the African swine fever(ASF) outbreak as the animal disease is suspected of having arrived in the South via North Korea.During a parliamentary inspection session on Thursday, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Seoul will review the possibility of working with North Korea via UN organizations or any non-governmental organizations at home or abroad that are interested in quarantine issues.The move comes as all of South Korea's confirmed cases of ASF have been concentrated in northern Gyeonggi Province areas near the border.North Korea reported its first case in its northern Jagang Province near China in May and since then Seoul has offered to work with the North to contain the disease’s spread.Kim said Pyongyang has yet to respond to Seoul’s call for cooperation, adding it's possible the swine epidemic has now spread across the whole of North Korea.