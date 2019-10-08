Seoul's New Envoy to US Confident about Alliance's Strength

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s new ambassador to the United States has expressed optimism about the strength of the alliance between the two countries, stressing that the diplomatic and defense representatives of the U.S. hold similar views.Lee Soo-hyuk expressed his opinions on Thursday during a meeting with reporters in Seoul when asked about recent South Korea-U.S. relations.He said he met with U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris and U.S. Forces Korea Commander Robert Abrams and they expressed no concerns about the current condition of the alliance.Noting that international relations are mainly dictated by disagreements, he said there's no need to exaggerate such matters.Asked about the apparent lack of breakthrough in U.S.-North Korea relations after a no-deal negotiation in Sweden early this month, he said there's no need of pessimism and stressed long-term strategies. The former ruling Democratic Party lawmaker will leave for the U.S. next Thursday to begin his official duty as Seoul's envoy to Washington.