S. Korea Elected to 5th Term on UN Human Rights Council

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea was elected to a fifth term on the United Nations(UN) Human Rights Council.South Korea's mission to the UN said that the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday elected the country to serve a three-year term starting in 2020.The human rights council is made up of 47 UN member states from regional groups including Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean and Western Europe.Japan, Indonesia and the Marshall Islands, members of the Asia-Pacific group, were also elected to the panel in the recent vote.South Korea previously served as a member on the council in 2006 to 2008, 2009 to 2011, 2013 to 2015 and 2016 to 2018.