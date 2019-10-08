Ex-US Envoy Calls for Phased Approach, Interim Deal on N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

A former U.S. envoy to Pyongyang said that Washington should seek a step-by-step approach and reach an "interim deal" with North Korea on dismantling their nuclear weapons program.Former U.S. special representative for North Korea policy Joseph Yun told Yonhap News on Thursday that he believes there is no other way to denuclearize the North, noting that the communist regime is unlikely to fulfill complete denuclearization in the near future.In the interview, Yun said that U.S. President Donald Trump learned from the second summit in Hanoi that he is not going to have a third summit unless there is an agreement beforehand.The former envoy then suggested that the two sides agree on an interim deal with more concessions, which he called "Hanoi-plus-alpha."Yun proposed that the North give up more than the Yongbyon nuclear facility by including the Dongchang-ri missile site and Punggye-ri nuclear test site. He added that Pyongyang should also offer a roadmap laying out detailed steps to complete denuclearization.For the U.S., Yun suggested that Washington should offer some sanctions relief, declare a formal end to the Korean War and exchange diplomatic liaison offices.