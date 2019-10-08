Bird Flu Detected in Wild Bird Droppings in Cheongju

Photo : YONHAP News

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in wild bird droppings in North Chungcheong Province.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Thursday that the H5 type of the virus was discovered in wild bird droppings collected at two streams in Cheongju.The ministry said it will take four to five days to determine if the virus is a highly pathogenic strain.In addition, the ministry enhanced quarantine inspections and monitoring in a ten-kilometer radius of the streams.It also banned the movement of poultry in the areas and beefed up quarantine efforts by disinfecting the areas as well.