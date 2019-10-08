Pretrial Hearing for Former Justice Minister's Wife to Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

The pretrial hearing for the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who was indicted on charges of forging a college presidential award certificate for her daughter, is set to begin.The Seoul Central District Court will hold the first pretrial hearing on Friday for Professor Chung Kyung-shim.She is not required to appear for the hearing, in which the court confirms the stances of the prosecution and the defendant and discusses key legal issues and the trial procedure.Chung, a professor at Dongyang University, was indicted on September 6th for allegedly fabricating a college presidential citation to help her daughter gain admission to medical school.