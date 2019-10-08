President Moon to Reach Out to Japanese PM via Letter: Kyodo

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Amid the difficult diplomatic climate between South Korea and Japan, President Moon Jae-in is set to draft a letter to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and have his prime minister hand deliver it upon his visit to Japan next week. This is according to Japan's Kyodo News which interviewed South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon ahead of his trip.Our Bae Joo-yon has more on the expected contents of that letter.Report: Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon is set to visit Japan next Tuesday through Thursday.Plans are also under way for South Korea’s number two to hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the occasion of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement.In an interview with Kyodo News, Lee hinted he will be bringing with him a message from President Moon Jae-in for Abe, adding the president himself had suggested writing a letter.Lee did not elaborate on the contents of letter. But with his mention of the "strong will" of the two leaders to resolve their points of contention within their terms, the letter is expected to include a message for pursuing future-oriented ties.Lee also told the Japanese news agency that Seoul and Tokyo have been holding closed-door consultations, and that a conciliatory nod from President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would help build momentum.With regard to the issue of Japan’s wartime forced labor – a key sticking point in the stalled relations – Lee said Moon has been mulling options that could be accepted by the victims and understood by the Korean people.The prime minister once again reaffirmed South Korea’s willingness to reconsider its decision to end a military intelligence sharing pact with Japan if Tokyo withdraws its export restrictions against Seoul.On South Koreans’ boycott of Japanese goods and the suspension of nongovernmental exchanges, Lee said he believes the tense societal mood would naturally resolve itself with the improvement of Seoul-Tokyo diplomatic ties.Japanese media noted Lee’s remarks appear to be in coordination with the presidential office, and thus could be viewed as a message from South Korea’s government to Japan.Relations between the neighboring states hit their worst in decades after South Korea’s Supreme Court upheld workers’ rights for wartime compensation from Japanese firms last year. Tokyo has maintained that all wartime issues were addressed in the normalization treaty of 1965.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.