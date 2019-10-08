Prosecutors Raid National Assembly TV Over Fast-Track Clash

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the offices of National Assembly Television(NATV) as part of their investigation into violent clashes that occurred at the nation's legislature earlier this year.While searching the archives of the cable channel operated by the parliamentary secretariat on Friday, investigators reportedly sought video footage of the brawl over April's fast-tracking of contentious reform bills.A total of 106 ruling and opposition lawmakers are being investigated for violating parliamentary regulations banning physical confrontations.Members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, however, rejected the prosecution's subpoena while their counterparts of the ruling Democratic Party took part in the questioning.The prosecution had already examined one-point-four terabytes of video, including footage taken by news agencies and security cameras installed within the National Assembly.