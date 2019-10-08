[Gallup Poll] Moon's Approval Rating Falls Below 40%

Photo : YONHAP News

In the wake of Justice Minister Cho Kuk's resignation, President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has fallen below 40 percent.According to a Gallup Korea survey on one-thousand-four voters nationwide from Tuesday to Thursday, 39 percent of the respondents positively assessed Moon's job performance. That's down four percentage points from a week ago.This marks the first time Moon's approval rating has dipped below 40 percent in a Gallup Korea poll.In contrast, 53 percent of the respondents said they disapprove of Moon, up two percentage points from a week earlier. Eight percent reserved their opinion.The pollster explained Cho's resignation may have disappointed some supporters of Moon.The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.Additional details of the poll can be found on the Gallup Korea and the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission(NESDC) websites.