Activists Urge S. Koreans to Support HK Pro-Democracy Movement

Hong Kong activists are urging South Koreans to support their ongoing pro-democracy movement.The Korea office of Dialogue China, a think tank made up of democracy activists from the Greater China region, relayed the call on Thursday made by Joshua Wong, one of the leaders of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, and Wang Dan, one of the most visible student leaders of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.In a statement, Wong said citizens of Hong Kong were deeply touched by the South Korean people's history of fighting for democracy and human rights as witnessed through the candlelight rallies in 2016 that led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye, as well as the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy movement.Wong expressed hopes for South Koreans to join hands with those in Hong Kong on the path towards democracy.Comparing present-day Hong Kong to South Korea's Gwangju from 39 years ago, Wang called for more attention and support for the territory's aspirations for democracy.