Defense Chief Criticizes Spectator-less Inter-Korean Football Match

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has criticized the World Cup qualifying match held between the two Koreas in Pyongyang without any spectators or live broadcast.During a parliamentary audit of his ministry on Friday, Jeong was asked what he thought of the unusual inter-Korean match.The minister said the event was "very wrong" because it failed to serve the purpose of bringing the two Koreas together through a positive sporting event as part of the Korean Peninsula peace process.In response to a question about comments made by South Korean team captain Son Heung-min, who claimed it was an achievement their players returned home without injury, Jeong acknowledged some of the public's ill feelings toward the North.The qualifier for the 2022 Qatar World Cup marked the first inter-Korean contest held in the North Korean capital in 29 years, but no spectators or press were allowed in the stadium while the two sides played to a scoreless draw.