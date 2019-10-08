Ganghwa Farms Protest Gov't Compensation for Culled Pigs

Photo : YONHAP News

Pig farms in Ganghwa near Incheon are protesting a government plan to provide compensation for the over 40-thousand pigs culled in the area in efforts to prevent the spread of African swine fever.The Ganghwa branch of the Korea Pork Producers Association on Friday delivered letters to the Agriculture Ministry and the government of Ganghwa County, outlining its demand for compensation.The association said a one-man protest was also being held outside the presidential office.The group consists of 39 pig farms in the Ganghwa area. In the letter, they said the government had promised full compensation for the culled animals at a price the farms found acceptable but that the plan it has now proposed is not reasonable.They argued that if the quarantine system had properly worked, swine fever would not have infiltrated the country in the first place and listed ten demands from the government including compensation and subsidies for stable employment.The group also demanded a realistic calculation in determining the amount of compensation.