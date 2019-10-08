KFA Sends Letter to Regional Football Body over N. Korea's Lack of Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national football federation has sent an official letter to the Asian Football Confederation(AFC), expressing regret over the inter-Korean World Cup qualifier held in North Korea on Tuesday without any media coverage or spectators in the stands.In the letter, the Korea Football Association(KFA) stated its opinion that the noncooperation displayed by North Korea's football body can serve as ground for penalties.The KFA also noted that South Korea asked for the North's cooperation several times related to media access and sending a cheering squad to the game.It cited articles from the FIFA ethics code and the Asian confederation's manual which indicate that national soccer bodies must maintain political neutrality and that the host country should guarantee visa issuance without any discrimination for the visiting team.The association said that the North did not provide such support.The KFA urged the AFC to review whether it should discipline North Korea's football association for its lack of cooperation as well as the regional body's efforts to prevent similar mishaps from recurring.