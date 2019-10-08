Minister Promises Close Inspection of Huawei Amid Security Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s science and ICT minister has promised careful monitoring of Huawei’s fifth-generation network businesses in the country amid security concerns.The matter was raised by lawmakers on Friday during a parliamentary inspection session, citing reports out of the UK, among others.Minister Choi Ki-young said though no specific issues have been raised linked to the Chinese telecom giant’s 5G equipment in South Korea, his ministry will closely inspect equipment Huawei brings into the country and monitor how it operates its local business.The minister also promised to conduct a comprehensive check of Huawei-related concerns, beyond network issues.