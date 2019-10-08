UN Rapporteur Urges Nuclear Negotiators to Press N. Korea on Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations(UN) special rapporteur says the human rights situation in North Korea should be addressed in denuclearization negotiations with the regime.Tomas Ojea Quintana, the special rapporteur on the North's human rights situation, made his case Friday at an event in Washington hosted by a U.S. advocacy group.Quintana argued there are practical ways to bring up the issue, urging negotiators to add human rights concerns as part of conversations with the North.While noting the North continues to deny his requests for a visit, Quintana said the lack of access to the country itself is a violation of international law, and cited Pyongyang's obligations under the UN charter.