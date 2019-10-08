Washington Pressures Seoul to Pay More for US Forces Korea

Photo : KBS News

Washington is pressing Seoul to pay more for the upkeep of American troops stationed on the Korean Peninsula.In a press release Friday, a U.S. State Department spokesperson stressed that allies and partners share the responsibility for America's military presence.While noting that the U.S. will host South Korea in Honolulu, Hawaii next week for related negotiations, the spokesperson argued that sustaining the costs of Washington's global military presence is not a burden that should fall solely on American taxpayers.The spokesperson added that U.S. President Donald Trump has been clear that South Korea can and should contribute more for defense costs.